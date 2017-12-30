Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trump still wants to mend ties with Moscow — Russian ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 30, 6:02 UTC+3

The ambassador believes that "certain circumstances" prevent the US leader from improving relations

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov

© Sergei Karpov/TASS

WASHINGTON, December 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump still has plans to mend ties with Russia, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said in an interview with an international Russian-language channel, RTVi.

"Judging by the contents of conversations between the presidents of Russia and the United States, I draw a conclusion for myself that Donald Trump has not renounced the idea of mending ties, or of coming to an understanding with the Russian Federation," he said.

According to the Russian diplomat, "no one doubts the US president’s desire to improve relations with Russia."

"On the other hand, unfortunately, certain actions by the present administration complicate Russian-US relations," Antonov said,

The ambassador believes that "certain circumstances" prevent the US leader from mending ties with Moscow.

"As far as Russian-American relations are concerned, I can only express regret about the fact that Donald Trump has so far failed to fulfill everything he promised before becoming the US president. There are certain circumstances that prevent the development of Russian-US ties," he said.

