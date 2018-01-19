Mexico's Interjet refutes media reports it's 'cannibalizing' SSJ-100 planes

MEXICO, January 19. /TASS/. Mexican airline Interjet denied reports that it uses its four Sukhoi SuperJet-100 aircraft (SSJ-100) which are under maintenance as spare part donors for other 18 aircraft of this type in its fleet. That is according to the company's statement, TASS representative office in Mexico received on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported about the so-called "cannibalization" of the SSJ-100 aircraft within the Interjet fleet.

"We strongly disagree with their statement that these aircraft are now being cannibalized with the planes slowly being scrapped for spare parts. It’s quite extraordinary that she [the Bloomberg reporter - TASS] did not include in her article, as was explained to her, these same aircraft are scheduled to return to full-service between now and March 31, 2018 as we explained to her both in person and in writing".

The company stressed that the maintenance of those four planes did not affect the airline operations. "In fact, we continue to expand our service increasing frequencies and adding new markets," the statement said.

Mexican airline Interjet says Russia’s SSJ-100 aircraft is of strategic importance for its operations.

"The Sukhoi Superjet 100 is popular with Interjet as it plays a very strategic role in allowing us to penetrate medium density markets in Mexico expanding our overall coverage. There is no other 100-seat, regional jet available with the capacity to operate efficiently in the complex operating environment, altitude and temperature extremes that characterize Mexico," the airline said.

According to the statement, SSJ-100 allows the company to improve "overall aircraft utilization levels" making it possible "to reduce the number of aircraft needed in our fleet to make an equal number of trips."

Speaking about the Russian aircraft Interject also mentioned "very favorable acquisition costs."

"No other aircraft manufacturer could provide a comparable bid competitive with Sukhoi," the Mexican airline said.