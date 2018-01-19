Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mexico's Interjet refutes media reports it's 'cannibalizing' SSJ-100 planes

Business & Economy
January 19, 13:34 UTC+3 MEXICO

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported about the so-called "cannibalization" of the SSJ-100 aircraft within the Interjet fleet

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MEXICO, January 19. /TASS/. Mexican airline Interjet denied reports that it uses its four Sukhoi SuperJet-100 aircraft (SSJ-100) which are under maintenance as spare part donors for other 18 aircraft of this type in its fleet. That is according to the company's statement, TASS representative office in Mexico received on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported about the so-called "cannibalization" of the SSJ-100 aircraft within the Interjet fleet.

Read also

SSJ-100 jets may reduce fuel consumption by 3% — company

Russia plans selling 30 SSJ-100 in coming year - minister

Mexican Interjet resumes operations of its SSJ-100 aircraft - newspaper

Minister says SSJ-100 planes being used in Mexico have minor technical problem

"We strongly disagree with their statement that these aircraft are now being cannibalized with the planes slowly being scrapped for spare parts. It’s quite extraordinary that she [the Bloomberg reporter - TASS] did not include in her article, as was explained to her, these same aircraft are scheduled to return to full-service between now and March 31, 2018 as we explained to her both in person and in writing".

The company stressed that the maintenance of those four planes did not affect the airline operations. "In fact, we continue to expand our service increasing frequencies and adding new markets," the statement said.

Mexican airline Interjet says Russia’s SSJ-100 aircraft is of strategic importance for its operations.

"The Sukhoi Superjet 100 is popular with Interjet as it plays a very strategic role in allowing us to penetrate medium density markets in Mexico expanding our overall coverage. There is no other 100-seat, regional jet available with the capacity to operate efficiently in the complex operating environment, altitude and temperature extremes that characterize Mexico," the airline said.

According to the statement, SSJ-100 allows the company to improve "overall aircraft utilization levels" making it possible "to reduce the number of aircraft needed in our fleet to make an equal number of trips."

Speaking about the Russian aircraft Interject also mentioned "very favorable acquisition costs."

"No other aircraft manufacturer could provide a comparable bid competitive with Sukhoi," the Mexican airline said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Thirty people who wished to run for presidency failed to show up in election commission
2
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
3
Russia begins delivery of S-400 missile systems to China — source
4
Press review: Damascus to deal death blow to al-Nusra and CEFC set to seal Rosneft deal
5
Turkey’s armed forces carry out strikes against Kurds’ positions in Syria’s Afrin — media
6
Russia not responsible for situation in Donbass — Kremlin
7
Mexico's Interjet refutes media reports it's 'cannibalizing' SSJ-100 planes
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама