MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia plans selling in 2018 30 Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes, and more than half of them - on the Russian market, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters on sidelines of United Russia's congress on Saturday.

"We plan 30 planes," he told TASS.

"More than half of them - to the Russian market," he added.

Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100) is the Russian short-range passenger jet developed by Sukhoi Civil Aircraft (part of UAC) with participation of foreign companies. In particular, the US-based Autronics (Curtiss Wright) supplies firefighting systems, B/E Aerospace - oxygen systems, Honeywell - auxiliary power plants, Parker - hydraulic systems, Hamilton Sundstrand - power supply systems, and Goodrich - wheels and brakes.