Mexican Interjet resumes operations of its SSJ-100 aircraft - newspaper

Business & Economy
January 06, 9:54 UTC+3 MEXICO CITY
The other five aircraft will be put into service again after maintenance, El Financiero newspaper said
1 pages in this article
© ITAR-TASS/Marina Lysceva, archive

MEXICO CITY, January 6. /TASS/. Mexico’s Interjet resumed operations of six out of eleven Russian SSJ-100 aircraft in its fleet, whose operations were suspended because of identified technical problems, El Financiero newspaper said on its website.

The other five aircraft will be put into service again after maintenance, the newspaper said. "We expect repair work will be completed ahead of schedule and hence the whole fleet of 22 SSJ-100 aircraft will operate normally by the end of January," the newspaper reported citing the company.

"A working group comprising Sukhoi [company] and airline aviation specialists is dealing with repair, under supervision of the main department of civil aviation," the newspaper said.

Interjet announced on December 27 it was checking all SSJ planes of Russian manufacture in its fleet of aircraft because of an identified technical problem. A technical inspection found no critical flaws in SSJ-100 airplanes, the Sukhoi Civil Aircraft said in a statement on December 28.

