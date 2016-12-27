Minister says SSJ-100 planes being used in Mexico have minor technical problem

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The SSJ-100 passenger planes of Russian manufacture being used in Mexico have a minor technical problem, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told the media on Tuesday.

"A minor technical problem does exist and it will be addressed soon," Manturov said, when asked why a Mexican air carrier was conducting checks on the SSJ-100 planes.

According to earlier reports, the largest foreign air carrier that operates SSJ-100 liners - Interjet - announced it was checking all SSJ planes of Russian manufacture in its fleet of aircraft. Local media say the air carrier has canceled all SSJ-100 flights from Mexico City to San Lius Potosi for the time being. Last week the Russian air transport agency Rosaviatsiya suspended the operation of several SSJ-100 due to a stabilizer flaw. The plane’s designer, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, says the flaw is not critical.