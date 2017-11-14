SSJ-100 jets may reduce fuel consumption by 3% — company

DUBAI, November 14. /TASS/. Fuel consumption of Russia’s SSJ-100 passenger airplanes can be reduced by 3% at the least later on, an official representative of Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, the airplane manufacturer, told TASS on Tuesday. Fuel savings will be achieved owing to development of aircraft winglets.

"Use of winglets will improve takeoff and landing performance and reduce fuel consumption of SSJ-100 by 3% at the least," the representative said. "Ground tests are currently underway. Flight tests of an airplane with winglets are scheduled to December 2017," he added.

Winglets are rounded wingtips helping an aircraft to save fuel owing to aerodynamic performance.