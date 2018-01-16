Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

PM vows expanding robotics in Russia would boost wages, not unemployment

Business & Economy
January 16, 19:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Dmitry Medvedev recalled Karl Marx, who said technological progress had brought about a reduction of work hours

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smetyuk/TASS

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Widening the application of robotics in Russia will not exacerbate unemployment but, on the contrary, will spur on an increase of wages, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday at a plenary session of the Gaidar Forum conference in Moscow.

"Automation and application of robotics can play a very encouraging role for the market in this case [in Russia’s conditions]," he said. "While having no impact on unemployment, this will set the conditions for greater labor productivity and for viable wage increases."

Read also

Robots may replace some economists and tax specialists in 10 years — ex-finance minister

Most typically, a rise in unemployment is viewed as an inevitable consequence of introducing robotics, Medvedev noted. "Yet unemployment isn’t the only possible result," he said. "For instance, new technologies can help make up for the shortage of industrial personnel in countries that this shortage pertains to."

"Russia is bound to experience these problems [personnel shortages] in the future because of a drop in the birth rate," he explained.

Medvedev recalled Karl Marx, who said technological progress had brought about a reduction of work hours.

"Along with it, the requirements for qualifications will grow and labor itself will become a more creative and interesting sphere," Medvedev stressed. "Taxation and civil laws will transform and these changes may embrace others spheres of activity over time, including criminal legislation and the code of practice."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president
2
Putin’s campaign website up and running
3
Ukrainian lawmakers refuse to recognize Donbass republics as terrorist organizations
4
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
5
French company Engie to support Nord Stream 2 despite US sanctions
6
Council of Europe ready to take steps to fix Russia-PACE relations — Russian senior MP
7
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама