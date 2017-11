MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The average price of gas exported by Gazprom to Europe for 9 months of 2017 reached $190 per 1,000 cubic meters, Deputy Chairman of the company’s Management Committee Alexander Medvedev said in an interview with Gazprom magazine.

"The average price for the first 9 months of this year is about $190 per 1,000 cubic meters. We expect about the same level at the end of the year," he said.