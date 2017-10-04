Gazprom ready to cover growing gas demand in Europe

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Gazprom is ready to meet Europe’s growing gas demand, including for the United Kingdom, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Russian gas holding Alexander Medvedev told reporters on Wednesday.

"My estimate is that the United Kingdom will need extra import of gas from 8 to 12 bln cubic meters by 2025, if not earlier. It stands to reason that we are already holding consultations, particularly with companies from the United Kingdom, regarding the ways to satisfy this demand. We will provide as much gas to Europe as needed," Medvedev said.

Gazprom reduced gas supplies to the United Kingdom by 6.4% to 8.7 bln cubic meters in the first half of 2017.

Regarding Rosneft’s desire to deliver gas to BP, the issue of gas export monopoly is off the table for the time being and "will not be discussed in coming future," he said.

Gazprom and its subsidiary Gazprom Export are the only Russian companies holding the exclusive right to export gas to date.