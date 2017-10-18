Back to Main page
Gazprom says more than half of Power of Siberia pipeline ready

Business & Economy
October 18, 18:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The pipeline will deliver gas from Yakutia and the Irkutsk Region to Russia’s eastern regions and China

© Valery Sharifulin//TASS

Read also

Gazprom intends to supply its own gas via Power of Siberia pipeline

Gazprom to build over 1,300 km of Power of Siberia gas pipeline by end of 2017

Gazprom reaches principal agreements with China on start of supplies via Power of Siberia

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom has built 1,095 kilometers of the Power of Siberia natural gas pipeline, the company said Wednesday.

"The construction of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to deliver gas from Yakutia and the Irkutsk Region to Russia’s eastern regions and China is ahead of schedule. As of now, more than 1,095 kilometers of the pipeline, or 50.7% of the total length of its priority section from the Chayandinskoye field to Blagoveshchensk, has been constructed," the report said.

Companies
Gazprom
