Gazprom says more than half of Power of Siberia pipeline ready

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom has built 1,095 kilometers of the Power of Siberia natural gas pipeline, the company said Wednesday.

"The construction of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to deliver gas from Yakutia and the Irkutsk Region to Russia’s eastern regions and China is ahead of schedule. As of now, more than 1,095 kilometers of the pipeline, or 50.7% of the total length of its priority section from the Chayandinskoye field to Blagoveshchensk, has been constructed," the report said.