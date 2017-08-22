Back to Main page
Gazprom to build over 1,300 km of Power of Siberia gas pipeline by end of 2017

Business & Economy
August 22, 21:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The total length of the gas pipeline will be about 3,000 km

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Gazprom plans to build 1,300 km of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline for deliveries of Russian gas to China by 2017 year-end, the Russian gas holding said in its press release on Tuesday. Construction work is ahead of schedule, the company said.

About 979 kilometers of the gas pipeline have been built to date, accounting for 45% of total length of the first stage segment from Chayandinskoe Field to Blagoveshchensk, Gazprom said. Total length of the gas pipeline is about 3,000 km.

Gas wells drilling construction of the gas treatment unit and infrastructural facilities are underway at this stage along with oil rim appraisal.

Gas deliveries to China will start in accordance with the agreement on December 29, 2019, press service of the gas giant said.

In 2014, Gazprom signed the agreement with CNPC on deliveries of 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline during 30 years.

