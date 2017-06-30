Gazprom reaches principal agreements with China on start of supplies via Power of Siberia

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom has reached principal agreements with China on the start of gas supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline, Chief Executive Officer Aleksei Miller said Friday.

"Principal agreements with our Chinese partners on the exact date of the start of gas deliveries via the Power of Siberia to the Chinese market have been reached. Currently we’re finalizing details," he said, adding that "additional terms of the contract on the start of gas supplies to China will be inked within days."