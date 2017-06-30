Gazprom reaches principal agreements with China on start of supplies via Power of Siberia

This week in photos: Palestinian 'fairy', cat-sized horse and Swan Lake on Moscow's subwaySociety & Culture June 30, 18:01
Hurricane hammers Moscow killing two, leaving delays and power outages in its pathSociety & Culture June 30, 17:21
Archaeologists to map out Crimea’s underwater ‘Atlantis’Society & Culture June 30, 16:59
Russian-Chinese drills at Baltic Sea inject novelty into military cooperation — ambassadorMilitary & Defense June 30, 16:24
Lavrov informs Council of Europe chief that Moscow will discontinue 'paying its dues'Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 15:50
Russian university creates irradiation source for neutrino and dark matter detectorsScience & Space June 30, 15:29
Russian senator says US likely to pass bill on anti-Russian sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 15:09
Putin extends Russian tit-for-tat sanctions against West until 2018Business & Economy June 30, 15:04
Moscow vows to defend Russians detained in UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 14:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom has reached principal agreements with China on the start of gas supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline, Chief Executive Officer Aleksei Miller said Friday.
"Principal agreements with our Chinese partners on the exact date of the start of gas deliveries via the Power of Siberia to the Chinese market have been reached. Currently we’re finalizing details," he said, adding that "additional terms of the contract on the start of gas supplies to China will be inked within days."