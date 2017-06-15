Gazprom’s project on gas supplies to India covers potential swap deals with China, Iran

BERLIN, June 15. /TASS/. The project of Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom to supply gas to India covers potential swap deals with China and Iran, the company’s Deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said on Thursday.

"We’re currently discussing a large-scale project on (gas) supplies to India with potential use of swap deals involving Russia, China and Iran," he said.

In early June, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak told TASS that Russia and India would sign a memorandum on gas pipeline construction within an intergovernmental agreement in the near future. He also said that a set of papers was signed during Russian President’s visit to India.

Earlier Deputy Energy Minister Yury Sentyurin said that India is interested in Russian gas supplies amounting to up to 25 bln cubic meters per year. Later Gazprom’s Deputy Board Chairman Vitaly Markelov said the company had passed all options to supply gas, including the construction of a pipeline, to India.

Gazprom and Engineers India Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding, which implies a joint research of pipeline gas supplies from Russia and other countries to India.