Gazprom intends to supply its own gas via Power of Siberia pipeline

Business & Economy
August 30, 17:44 UTC+3

Power of Siberia gas pipeline will be used to transport gas from gas from the fields of Eastern Siberia to the domestic Russian market and for export to China

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Gazprom intends to supply only its own gas to China via Power of Siberia pipeline, not from third-party producers, a representative of the Russian gas holding said during a conference call.

Read also

Gazprom to build over 1,300 km of Power of Siberia gas pipeline by end of 2017

Gazprom increases exports to future consumers of Turkish Stream gas project

Gazprom to launch Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field in 2023 — company

Gazprom to start supplying gas to Hungary over Turkish Stream in 2019

"We are confident that by the contractual date the pipeline will be commissioned and the necessary volumes of our own gas will be provided. We are not talking about third-party gas suppliers," the company’s representative said.

Currently, Gazprom is building Power of Siberia gas pipeline, which would be used to transport gas from gas from the fields of Eastern Siberia to the domestic Russian market and for export to China.

In 2014, Gazprom signed an agreement with CNPC to supply 38 bln cubic meters of gas to China via the Power of Siberia for 30 years. The contract totaled $400 bln. The gas supplies to China in accordance with the agreement should begin on December 29, 2019.

Companies
Gazprom
