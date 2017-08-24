Gazprom to launch Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field in 2023 — company

Experts deem Eurasian high speed railway link between China and EU promisingBusiness & Economy August 24, 21:18
International investigators receive additional data on MH17 crash from RussiaWorld August 24, 20:34
Poroshenko's craving for US weaponry contravenes image of peace keeper — Russia's envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 19:59
Russian defense contractor unveils concept of robotized air defense missile systemMilitary & Defense August 24, 19:38
Foreign customers mull buying Russian amphibious assault boatsMilitary & Defense August 24, 18:54
Putin to meet with Orban and attend World Judo Championships in BudapestRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 18:51
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in SyriaMilitary & Defense August 24, 18:10
Serbia eyeing Russian tanks, IFVs and equipment for special forcesMilitary & Defense August 24, 17:50
Hungarian university to confer Honorary Citizen title on Putin in BudapestSociety & Culture August 24, 17:35
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s natural gas producer Gazprom plans to put its Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field into operation in 2023, head of the company’s construction and investment department Vadim Petrenko said Thursday.
"We are planning to launch the Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field, the production drilling is planned for next year. As for the commissioning, we are targeting at 2023 now," he said.
As reported earlier Gazprom planned to start drilling at the field in 2017, while the commissioning was planned for the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.