Gazprom to launch Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field in 2023 — company

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s natural gas producer Gazprom plans to put its Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field into operation in 2023, head of the company’s construction and investment department Vadim Petrenko said Thursday.

"We are planning to launch the Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field, the production drilling is planned for next year. As for the commissioning, we are targeting at 2023 now," he said.

As reported earlier Gazprom planned to start drilling at the field in 2017, while the commissioning was planned for the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.