Gazprom increases exports to future consumers of Turkish Stream gas project

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Gazprom scaled up natural gas deliveries to prospective gas consumers of the Turkish Stream pipeline project from January 1 to August 15, 2017, the Russian gas holding said on Thursday.

In particular, Russian natural gas deliveries are growing in destinations of Turkey, South and Southeast Europe. Exports surged by 22.4% year-on-year to Turkey, by 13.2% to Greece, by 40.8% to Serbia, by 11.1% to Bulgaria, and by 24.4% to Hungary.

Gazprom increased its exports to non-CIS countries by 12% year-on-year or by 12.7 bln cubic meters in the period between January 1 and August 15, 2017 to 118.3 bln cubic meters of natural gas, the company said before.

Earlier, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said that Gazprom in 2016 increased gas supplies to foreign countries by 12.5% year-on-year to more than 179.3 bln cubic meters, reaching an all-time peak. In 2017, exports may exceed 180 bln cubic meters of gas.