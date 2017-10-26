Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Finance Ministry denies reports on possible tax benefits for Gazprom's foreign partners

Business & Economy
October 26, 14:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, a newspaper reported that the government may reduce the mineral extraction tax for joint mining projects of Gazprom and foreign investors

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry will not make any exceptions with regard to taxation to Gazprom's projects with the participation of foreign investors, an official with the ministry told TASS.

"The reduction of taxation to the level of independent [gas producers -TASS] is not discussed, since these companies, subsidiaries of Gazprom, have the right to export gas," the official said.

"No exceptions for foreigners are expected, we have the principle of equality in taxation," the official added.

Read also

Gazprom's partners in Nord Stream-2 may revise financing mechanism

He also said that only reduction of the mineral extraction tax in terms of the extra charge for Gazprom, which is effective from this year, is being discussed.

Earlier, the Kommersant business daily reported referring to sources, that the government may reduce the mineral extraction tax for joint mining projects of Gazprom and foreign investors.

According to the publication, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an appropriate instruction to the ministries of Finance, Energy and Economic Development. First of all, it concerns Gazprom’s joint venture with the German Wintershall and the Austrian OMV. However, the mechanism and the size of the benefits were not specified.

Wintershall is running two projects in Russia - the development of the first block of the Achimov deposits in the Urengoy field (Gazprom and Wintershall hold 50% each), and the development of the Yuzhno-Russkoye field (Wintershall -35%, Austria's OMV -25% and the rest is held by Gazprom).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Gazprom
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin heralds liberation of over 90% of Syrian land from terrorists
2
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
3
Russian defense contractor delivers third regimental set of S-400 systems this year
4
Iraqi government forces launch offensive against last IS stronghold
5
Russian-Chinese ties to top Russian premier's visit agenda, says expert
6
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
7
GAC Motor Named Official Service Car Provider for Fortune Global Forum 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама