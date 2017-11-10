Gazprom may build regasification terminals in Vietnam

UNESCO confirms former French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay as new chiefWorld November 10, 17:56
DA NANG, November 10. /TASS/. Gazprom sees prospects for the construction of regasification terminals for liquefied gas in Vietnam, head of the company Alexei Miller said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.
"Today, we held talks with the management of PetroVietnam on the margins of the [APEC] summit. We discussed the status of current projects, outlined plans for the near future. The Vietnamese market will gradually need more and more imports, in particular liquefied natural gas. We see prospects here for the construction of regasification terminals for liquefied gas and also for supplies of liquefied natural gas from our portfolio, "he said.