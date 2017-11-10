Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom may build regasification terminals in Vietnam

Business & Economy
November 10, 18:30 UTC+3

The Vietnamese market will gradually need more and more imports, in particular liquefied natural gas, Gazprom's CEO said

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Gazprom says more than half of Power of Siberia pipeline ready

DA NANG, November 10. /TASS/. Gazprom sees prospects for the construction of regasification terminals for liquefied gas in Vietnam, head of the company Alexei Miller said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"Today, we held talks with the management of PetroVietnam on the margins of the [APEC] summit. We discussed the status of current projects, outlined plans for the near future. The Vietnamese market will gradually need more and more imports, in particular liquefied natural gas. We see prospects here for the construction of regasification terminals for liquefied gas and also for supplies of liquefied natural gas from our portfolio, "he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Gazprom
Countries
Vietnam
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
2
MP vows Russia’s foreign agent law will have ‘just as much bite’ on media as in US
3
Putin, Trump shake hands at APEC summit
4
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018
5
NATO practices nuclear weapons use procedures on its eastern flank, Russian top brass says
6
Russian embassy comments on Moscow’s alleged role in Catalonia crisis
7
Russia, China to look for new areas of cooperation — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама