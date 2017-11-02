Russian Railways to participate in construction of two railroads in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, November 2. /TASS/. Russian Railways is negotiating the construction of two railroads in Saudi Arabia, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov told TASS, adding that the tender is expected in end-2017.

"The issue is being discussed, the tender is expected at the end of the year," he said when asked a respective question.

According to the deputy minister, the sides are actively discussing the issue now.

As Russia’s state-owned railways monopoly is actively developing cooperation with Middle Eastern countries, the company also signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation on the project of electrification of railroads in the Islamic Republic of Iran in March 2017.