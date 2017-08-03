Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Railways mulls launching St. Petersburg-Kaliningrad-Berlin route

Business & Economy
August 03, 21:32 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The Kaliningrad region is Russia’s enclave on the Baltic Sea

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artem Korotayev/TASS

KALININGRAD, August 3. /TASS/. Russian Railways is considering a possibility to launch a passenger train along the route St. Petersburg-Kaliningrad-Berlin through the territories of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, head of the Kaliningrad Railroad, a branch of Russian Railways, Viktor Golomolzin, told journalists on Thursday.

Read also
A Swift high speed train

Russian Railways launches new passenger service between Moscow and Berlin

The Kaliningrad region is Russia’s westernmost region and an enclave on the Baltic Sea.

"We are generating the idea of ··launching the Berlin-Kaliningrad-St Petersburg train, taking passengers in Berlin, going through Poland to Kaliningrad, and going from Kaliningrad via Lithuania and Latvia to St. Petersburg," the head of Russia’s westernmost mainline said.

He said that the discussion is going on within the working groups of countries that may be involved in the project.

According to Golomolzin, this route is economically more promising than the Kaliningrad-Berlin train. (the Berlin train, as it was called, was launched in 2003, then there was a break, and in 2013 the route was discontinued - TASS).

"They counted the economy of the Kaliningrad-Berlin train and realized that today there is not enough passenger traffic for it. So we are considering the St. Petersburg-Kaliningrad-Berlin route," Golomolzin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine to suffer from US anti-Russian sanctions bill, says politician
2
Analyst explains what US sanctions against Russia might mean for INF treaty
3
Spokesman keeps quiet about Putin’s catch made during fishing trip, promises details soon
4
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
5
Georgian PM calls to resolve conflict with Russia
6
PM Medvedev: US declared full-fledged trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions
7
Donetsk Republic to consider US arms supplies to Ukraine as attempt to disrupt talks
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама