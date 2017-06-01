Russian Railways to sign contract on Cuba’s railway upgrade worth 1.8 bln euro by yearend

Gazprom launches talks on raising project financing for Turkish StreamBusiness & Economy June 01, 10:54
Russian Olympic chief says suspension of athletes may cause rift in Olympic movementSport June 01, 10:50
Ex-Finance Minister Kudrin expects average oil price to surpass $50 per barrel in 2017Business & Economy June 01, 10:45
Sports minister says Russia’s anti-doping efforts starting to get recognizedSport June 01, 10:24
Russia offers warm reception for all guests coming to 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 01, 9:00
Trump administration may return Russian compounds in New York, Maryland — mediaWorld June 01, 8:58
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from RaqqaMilitary & Defense June 01, 8:25
Aleksandr Novak: Forecasting is unrewarding businessBusiness & Economy June 01, 8:00
Deputy PM Mutko rules out fans misconduct at matches of 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 01, 5:34
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russian Railways may sign a contract on the project to upgrade railroads in Cuba estimated at 1.8 bln euro by the end of this year, the company’s First Vice President Alexander Misharin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2017) on Thursday.
"By the end of this year, we’re on schedule," he said when asked when the contract may be signed.
"We’ve defined the scale of works on Cuba’s railway upgrade and signed a protocol with the Cuban Union Railways worth 1.8 bln euro," he said, adding that the contract stipulates running lines’ upgrade, repairs, and equipment supplies.
"Currently we have to agree the terms of financing," Misharin added.
Earlier Deputy Chief Executive Officer of RZD International (subsidiary of Russian railways - TASS) Oleg Nikolayev said the plan is to upgrade 1,100 km of rail tracks on three main lines in Cuba. Russian Railways are viewing an opportunity of opening its branch in Cuba, he added.