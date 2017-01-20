Russian Railways, Greece’s ERGA OSE to cooperate in infrastructural projects

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian Railways and Greece’s ERGA OSE signed a memorandum of understanding, Russian Railways said on Friday.

The memorandum identifies main areas of cooperation in implementation of infrastructural projects in Russia, Greece, and third countries.

The parties agreed to develop interaction in project management, construction of railway infrastructure, research and development, consulting and logistical services, including joint participation in international tenders.

Russian Railways are ready to participate in upgrade of Greek railways and management of railway infrastructure, First Vice President of the Russian company Alexander Misharin said last September.