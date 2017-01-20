Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Railways, Greece’s ERGA OSE to cooperate in infrastructural projects

Business & Economy
January 20, 21:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW
First Vice President of Russian Railways Alexander Misharin said earlier the company is ready to participate in upgrade of Greek railways
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian Railways and Greece’s ERGA OSE signed a memorandum of understanding, Russian Railways said on Friday.

Read also
Turkey wants to work on national infrastructural projects — Russian Railways CEO

The memorandum identifies main areas of cooperation in implementation of infrastructural projects in Russia, Greece, and third countries.

The parties agreed to develop interaction in project management, construction of railway infrastructure, research and development, consulting and logistical services, including joint participation in international tenders.

Russian Railways are ready to participate in upgrade of Greek railways and management of railway infrastructure, First Vice President of the Russian company Alexander Misharin said last September.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Russian Railways
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
2
Putin's spokesman reveals Russian president's plans for Trump's inauguration ceremony
3
Gazprom CEO says North Stream-2 pipeline proves relevance
4
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppable
5
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeance
6
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
7
Russia's new S-300V4 air defense system to get three types of hypersonic missiles
TOP STORIES
Реклама