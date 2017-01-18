Russian Railways suggests assessing use of Swiss francs

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian Railways suggests reviewing the use of Swiss francs as a settlement currency for the transit traffic, president of the company Oleg Belozerov said on Wednesday.

"We calculate transit in Swiss francs. The Swiss franc has been historically used for international settlements. I asked colleagues to consider and give an assessment whether the franc is the proper currency now to make settlements," he said.

The Swiss franc was the least volatile currency from the outset, Belozerov said. "The situation has changed recently; Switzerland made its decisions. Therefore there is a need to review whether the currency should be changed for a different one. This is not our individual decision; this [is made] through international organizations," he added.