Russian Railways suggests assessing use of Swiss francs

Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 21:57
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with RussiaWorld January 18, 21:50
Putin briefs Merkel, Hollande on steps to implement Syrian ceasefireRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 20:39
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activitiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 20:26
Russian Eurobonds may be floated in spring 2017 — finance ministerBusiness & Economy January 18, 19:48
Russia, Turkey report 14 ceasefire breaches in Syria per dayWorld January 18, 19:17
Analyst believes removal of sanctions can be political bargaining chip with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 18:45
Arctic Forum’s task is to change perception of region as source of raw material — officialBusiness & Economy January 18, 18:28
OPEC revises Russia’s oil production outlook downward by 110,000 bpd in 2017Business & Economy January 18, 18:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian Railways suggests reviewing the use of Swiss francs as a settlement currency for the transit traffic, president of the company Oleg Belozerov said on Wednesday.
"We calculate transit in Swiss francs. The Swiss franc has been historically used for international settlements. I asked colleagues to consider and give an assessment whether the franc is the proper currency now to make settlements," he said.
The Swiss franc was the least volatile currency from the outset, Belozerov said. "The situation has changed recently; Switzerland made its decisions. Therefore there is a need to review whether the currency should be changed for a different one. This is not our individual decision; this [is made] through international organizations," he added.