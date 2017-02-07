Russian government has no plans to privatize state railway corporation

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian government has no plans to privatize the state railway corporation RZD, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said in an interview published by Izvestia daily.

"I'd like to tell you right away we don't have any plans to privitize the RZD," he said. "The government endorsed a program of privatizations just a few days ago and RZD isn't on the list."

"More than that, when we discussed privatization of the RZD in the past, we considered only a small package that could be floated at one for the benefit of non-state pension funds, but now even that is off the agenda," Shuvalov said. "Privatization couldn't affect them in any way.".