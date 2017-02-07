Russian government has no plans to privatize state railway corporation

Russian government has no plans to privatize state railway corporationBusiness & Economy February 07, 2:11
Russian girl creates new IKEA’s stuffed toySociety & Culture February 06, 21:43
Russian athletes secure early win in medals standings of 2017 Winter UniversiadeSport February 06, 21:07
Russian diplomat blames Kiev for military hardware pullback failureRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 20:10
Pole vault star Isinbayeva chosen as ambassador of 2017 Winter World Military GamesSport February 06, 19:53
Russia to issue 250,000 stamps depicting wolf as mascot for 2018 FIFA World CupSport February 06, 18:58
Russian diplomat says partnership policy aims at defining future of ArcticBusiness & Economy February 06, 18:44
More than 1.5 million people to take part in Ski-Track of Russia racesSport February 06, 18:29
FSB explains reason for introduction of border zone on frontier with BelarusRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian government has no plans to privatize the state railway corporation RZD, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said in an interview published by Izvestia daily.
"I'd like to tell you right away we don't have any plans to privitize the RZD," he said. "The government endorsed a program of privatizations just a few days ago and RZD isn't on the list."
"More than that, when we discussed privatization of the RZD in the past, we considered only a small package that could be floated at one for the benefit of non-state pension funds, but now even that is off the agenda," Shuvalov said. "Privatization couldn't affect them in any way.".