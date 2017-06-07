Russian, Iranian railways discussing implementation of new project in Iran

Moscow pianist Nikita Mndoyants to debut on the Carnegie Hall stage in New YorkSociety & Culture June 07, 19:52
SOCHI, June 7. /TASS/. Russian Railways can take part in electrification of Tehran-Tabriz railway, First Vice President of the Russian railway operator Alexander Misharin told reporters on Wednesday. This issue was discussed today with President of Iranian Railways Saeed Mohammadzadeh, the top manager said.
"We are discussing the following electrification segments: Tehran - Tabriz, around 600 km," Misharin said.