Russian presidential aide: Time to grant SCO membership to Iran

Putin's aide assures Russia backs diplomatic settlement to Qatar quagmireRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 16:31
Russia up to date on efforts to stage more chemical attacks in Syria — intelligence chiefRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 15:33
Putin confirms Russia ready to team up with Iran to fight terrorRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 15:26
Terrorist attacks strike Iran claiming at least 12 livesWorld June 07, 15:21
Lavrov says declaration of deconfliction zones without Damascus consent illegitimateRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 15:18
FIFA announces additional tickets sale for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport June 07, 15:15
Kremlin shrugs off ‘irrelevant’ speculations on Rosneft share buyback from Qatari fundBusiness & Economy June 07, 14:35
Kremlin spokesman gives no details about Putin-Trump meeting at G20Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 14:07
Putin will 'definitely react' in case Ukraine introduces visa regime, spokesman warnsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 14:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Moscow believes the time has come to grant SCO membership to Iran, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"We believe that conditions have been created for accepting Iran’s membership application," he said.
Ushakov pointed out that specific progress should not be expected at the upcoming SCO summit. "There are minor differences in the stances of the member states that will be discussed at the upcoming summit," he stressed. "This is why I don’t expect any significant progress to be reached at the summit, but nevertheless, we believe that this issue needs to be solved sooner or later. And it better be sooner," the Kremlin aide added.
He also said that Tehran had submitted membership application back in 2008 but the United Nations Security Council’s sanctions on Iran had prevented it from being accepted. "Now the situation has changed so we think that such a large regional power could be granted SCO membership," Ushakov said.