Russia's top diplomat says Iran fully meets SCO membership criteria

Moscow urges West to focus on fight against Jabhat al-Nusra in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 10:39
Russia hopes US will realize Iran nuclear deal is viableRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 8:51
Shots heard in heart of France three days before presidential voteWorld April 21, 8:47
German prosecutors confirm man from Russia detained over football bus bomb attackWorld April 21, 8:23
Lavrov slams allegations of Damascus using chemical weapons as ploy for ‘regime change’Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 8:18
Over 30,000 militants from 100 states joined terrorists in Middle East — UNWorld April 21, 6:05
UN Security Council passes statement on North Korea with Russian amendmentsWorld April 21, 5:58
Russian deputy prime minister questions testing method for doping substance turinabolSport April 21, 5:57
Russia reservs right for any measures to shed light on Khan Sheykhun incidentWorld April 21, 2:26
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, April 21. /TASS/. Iran now fully matches the criteria of Shanghai Cooperation Organization membership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting of the SCO foreign ministers on Friday.
"Iran is next in line (for SCO membership). Many said so today. It has settled all issues related with UN Security Council sanctions," Lavrov said. "Now it is in full compliance with SCO membership criteria."