Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's top diplomat says Iran fully meets SCO membership criteria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 21, 9:57 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev
Kazakh president speaks in favor of admission of India, Pakistan, Iran to SCO

ASTANA, April 21. /TASS/. Iran now fully matches the criteria of Shanghai Cooperation Organization membership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting of the SCO foreign ministers on Friday.

"Iran is next in line (for SCO membership). Many said so today. It has settled all issues related with UN Security Council sanctions," Lavrov said. "Now it is in full compliance with SCO membership criteria."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
2
US decides not to intercept Russian bombers flying near Alaska
3
Moscow urges West to focus on fight against Jabhat al-Nusra in Syria
4
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
5
Italian MP says anti-Russian sanctions yield no benefits for Europe
6
Aleksandar Vucic wins Serbian presidential elections with 55.08%
7
Russia negotiating supplies of Su-35 fighter jets to United Arab Emirates
TOP STORIES
Реклама