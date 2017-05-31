Back to Main page
Russian companies may take part in railway projects in Argentina

May 31, 21:50 UTC+3
LEIPZIG, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s companies, such as Russian Railways, the Sinara Group, and Transmashholding, are considering as very promising their participation in railway projects in the territory of Argentina, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told TASS summing up results of Wednesday’s meeting with his Argentinian counterpart Guillermo Dietrich.

"We talked about such railway development projects in Argentina, where participation of Russia’s companies - Russian Railways, Transmashholding and Sinara group - may be very promising," the minister said, adding:

 "This will be in the focus of our negotiations. We agree to meet at the experts level already in the near future, before the end of the year."

