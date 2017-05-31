Russian companies may take part in railway projects in Argentina

Chechnya’s leader ready to organize Finnish reporter’s trip at Russian diplomat’s requestSociety & Culture May 31, 21:15
Gazprom comments on Stockholm Court's ruling in dispute with NaftogazBusiness & Economy May 31, 20:30
Macron says France seeks to bring Russia and US closerWorld May 31, 18:59
Court orders 2 mln rubles compensation to activist Dadin for wrongful prosecutionRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 18:43
Russian scientists discover novel substance for luminescent labelsScience & Space May 31, 18:38
Stockholm court revokes Gazprom’s obligation under gas supplies deal with Kiev — NaftogazBusiness & Economy May 31, 18:27
First-ever quantum metal synthesized by Russian and Japanese scientistsScience & Space May 31, 18:09
Russia declares two Estonian diplomats persona non grataRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 17:49
President blames Moldovan government for diplomats’ expulsion from MoscowWorld May 31, 17:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LEIPZIG, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s companies, such as Russian Railways, the Sinara Group, and Transmashholding, are considering as very promising their participation in railway projects in the territory of Argentina, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told TASS summing up results of Wednesday’s meeting with his Argentinian counterpart Guillermo Dietrich.
"We talked about such railway development projects in Argentina, where participation of Russia’s companies - Russian Railways, Transmashholding and Sinara group - may be very promising," the minister said, adding:
"This will be in the focus of our negotiations. We agree to meet at the experts level already in the near future, before the end of the year."