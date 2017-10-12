Russia’s import of goods from non-CIS countries up 24.7% in January-September

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Import of goods to Russia non-CIS countries grew by 24.7% year-on-year in January-September to $144.4 billion, according to the Federal Customs Service (FCS).

In September 2017, the value of imports of goods from non-CIS countries amounted to $ 17.3 billion which is 11 % down month-on-month. At the same time, in September, the import of goods increased by 12.4% in annual terms.