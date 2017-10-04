Russia will resume imports of Turkish tomatoes before year end

International Paralympic Committee agrees on anti-doping regulations for RussiaSport October 04, 18:21
Ukraine’s president suggests Verkhovna Rada should prolong Donbass special statusWorld October 04, 18:04
Russia’s air force ready to halt IS actions in SyriaMilitary & Defense October 04, 17:27
Moscow wants US to coordinate actions with Syrian army, Russian air groupRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 04, 17:07
Moscow warns against extradition of Russian nationals to USRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 04, 17:05
Putin: Moscow-Washington ties are hostage to US internal affairsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 04, 16:47
Russia hopes Spain will overcome crisisRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 04, 16:44
2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for cutting-edge method developmentScience & Space October 04, 16:43
Russia not to leave without response Canada’s steps under Magnitsky law — ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 04, 16:32
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Deliveries of tomatoes from Turkey to Russia will begin in the end of 2017, Agriculture Minister of Russia Alexander Tkachev said in an interview to the Rossiya 24 TV channel.
"Indeed, at the end of this year we will start importing small volumes - about 50,000-60,000 tonnes of tomatoes to Russia," he said.
Tkachev attributed the supplies to the off-season factor.
" We have agreed with our Turkish colleagues (on deliveries of tomatoes) considering that this will be winter and early spring the time we don’t grow these products, unfortunately, due to weather conditions, " he said.
Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said that the Agriculture Ministry considers importing not more than 50,000 tonnes of Turkish tomatoes a year, and the relevant decision would be made no earlier than in the beginning of 2018.
He did not rule out that Russia may agree to start import Turkish tomatoes before the end of 2017.
From January 1, 2016, Russia limited imports of Turkish agricultural products. This measure was taken after Turkish fighters shot down the Russian Su-24 bomber. Currently, almost all the restrictions have been lifted, but the ban on import of tomatoes remains.
Earlier, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeibecchi said that the republic is going to start supplying tomatoes to Russia during this season, which begins on October 1.