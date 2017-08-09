Turkey may take measures against Russia’s restrictions on tomato imports

ANKARA, August 9. /TASS/. Ankara will have to take measures in case Moscow does not remove restrictions imposed on the import of Turkish tomatoes, Turkey’s Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Wednesday.

"Because of the ongoing restrictions on the import of tomatoes and other vegetables, we have been facing serious pressure [from local exporters]," he said. "We will take reciprocal measures in order to end this pressure, for it cannot go on like this," the minister added.

Zeybekci also said that "the upcoming talks, scheduled to be held in Izmir on August 17-19, are very important for Turkey." "We have no expectations concerning tomato exports. Their [Russian] ministries have been making various statements but we would like to hear about the future of the tomato ban, as well as about the restrictions related to other vegetables, meat and dairy products," the Turkish economy minister pointed out.

Russia has removed almost all restrictions on agricultural imports from Turkey but the tomato ban still remains in place. Besides, Russia’s veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor has retained restrictions on the import of zucchinis, lettuce, Iceberg lettuce, eggplants, pomegranates, pumpkins and pepper.