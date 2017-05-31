Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Putin's decree on measures against Turkey does not concern 'infamous tomatoes' — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 15:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On May 3, 2017, Moscow and Ankara agreed to remove restrictions on fruit and vegetable, except for tomatoes

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The decree that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin signed today (on removal of some of special economic measures against Turkey) does not concern the supplies of "infamous tomatoes" from Turkey to Russia, the president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"During the talks (between the Russian and Turkish presidents) in Sochi on May 3 they stated that those restrictions that had been imposed earlier would be removed," Peskov told reporters.

According to him, the signing of the decree today was meant "to formalize those agreements."

When he was asked when Turkish tomatoes may return to the Russian market Peskov stressed that "in this case the removed restrictions do not concern those infamous tomatoes."

"It concerns other (food products - TASS)," he said.

Russia banned supplies of a number of food imports from Turkey from January 1, 2016. This decision was part of the sanctions package against Turkey amid political tension between the countries. The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance also banned imports of some crop plants from Turkey due to phytosanitary reasons. In March-April, Russia banned imports of Turkish pepper, eggplants and pomegranates.

On October 9, 2016, the Russian government approved the resolution allowing Turkey to supply mandarins, oranges, peaches and nectarines, apricots and plums to Russia. In total, the share of products allowed for imports into Russia accounted for 35.9% of the goods affected by the embargo.

On March 9, 2017, the Russian government expanded the list of Turkish goods allowed for import. At the same time, tomatoes are the main position Turkey expects Russia to bring back on the list of allowed imports.

On May 3, 2017, Moscow and Ankara agreed to remove restrictions on fruit and vegetable, except for tomatoes.

