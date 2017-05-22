Russia, Turkey sign joint agreement removing trade restrictions

Russia, Turkey sign joint agreement removing trade restrictionsBusiness & Economy May 22, 13:35
ISTANBUL, May 22. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have signed a joint agreement on lifting mutual trade restrictions on the sidelines of the BSEC summit on Monday.
The document was signed by deputy prime ministers of the two countries - Arkady Dvorkovich and Mehmet Simsek. Heads of governments - Dmitry Medvedev and Binali Yildirim - attended the signing ceremony.
Earlier on Monday PM Medvedev held talks with his Turkish counterpart on the sidelines of the summit. According to the Russian government’s press service, he also plans to meet Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Istanbul.