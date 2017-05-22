Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Turkey sign joint agreement removing trade restrictions

Business & Economy
May 22, 13:35 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
© Dmitriy Serebriakov/TASS

ISTANBUL, May 22. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have signed a joint agreement on lifting mutual trade restrictions on the sidelines of the BSEC summit on Monday.

The document was signed by deputy prime ministers of the two countries - Arkady Dvorkovich and Mehmet Simsek. Heads of governments - Dmitry Medvedev and Binali Yildirim - attended the signing ceremony.

Earlier on Monday PM Medvedev held talks with his Turkish counterpart on the sidelines of the summit. According to the Russian government’s press service, he also plans to meet Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Istanbul.

Read also

Putin and Erdogan agree to lift restrictions on Russian grain supplies to Turkey

Russia hopes for steady expansion of relations with Turkey — Putin

History of Russia and Turkey's ups and downs since 2015

Russia to keep all restrictions as long as Turkish grain duties remain

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China slams North Korea's missile launch as violation of UNSC resolutions
2
Press review: Putin-Macron meeting debut and Poroshenko's Donbass 'settlement' scheme
3
Black Sea Fleet’s missile destroyer to join Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force
4
Russian health minster elected World Health Assembly president
5
Russia, Turkey sign joint agreement removing trade restrictions
6
Baby boy abandoned by parents after suffering horrific burns finds new family
7
Four Russian bombers redeployed to Tajikistan
TOP STORIES
Реклама