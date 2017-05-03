Putin and Erdogan agree to lift restrictions on Russian grain supplies to Turkey

SOCHI, May 3. /TASS/. The agreements of the presidents of Russia and Turkey include lifting of restrictions on the supplies of Russian grain to Turkey, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters.

"I will repeat what the president said - we agreed that all individual limitations of the parties are removed. There are nuances in terms of timing, because something can be solved in one day, something in a week. However, in general, all restrictions, except for the general visa regime and special agreements on tomatoes that are yet to be achieved, are lifted. The agreements include grain," Dvorkovich said.

"All restrictions are being removed simultaneously, and we hope that this will take a few days," Dvorkovich said.

Turkey has cancelled duty-free import for Russian agricultural products on March 15. The duty on import of wheat and corn from Russia is 130%, rice - 45%, beans - 9.7%, sunflower oil - an average of 36%. At the same time, the minimum customs value of the delivered products should reach $1,500 at the current price for sunflower oil of $800 per tonne. In response, Russia has kept the ban on supplies of Turkish tomatoes and cucumbers.