Russia expects Turkey to cancel grain restrictions this year

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia expects the Turkish partners to lift restrictions on grain supplies that were introduced this year. That is according to a statement published on the website of the government of the Russian Federation following the meeting of Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich and Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Mehmet Shimshek.
The parties agreed that within two weeks they will hold consultations on making a schedule for lifting the current trade restrictions.
"During the meeting, Dvorkovich also drew attention to the fact that the Russian party in any case expects the Turkish partners to lift restrictions on grain supplies introduced this year," the statement said.
"Participants noted the common desire to lift the maximal number of currently existing restrictions as soon as practicable. Common understanding was reached that step-by-step activities are required for certain sensitive matters. Intensive consultations will be held within two weeks to develop the schedule for further action. The schedule will stipulate deadline and milestones for lifting individual existing restrictions," the Russian government said.