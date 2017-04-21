Russia to keep all restrictions in effect as long as Turkish duties on grain stay

KRASNOYARSK, April 21. /TASS/. No lifting of restrictions by Russia will follow as long as Turkish duties on Russian grain stay in effect, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told the media on the sidelines of the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum on Friday.

"The lifting of duties from grain is a fundamental issue to us. We will take no action as long as the duties stay. There is no chance at all we may lift something before the duties on grain go," he said. "If the grain issue is settled, there is a certain set of measures we might be prepared to negotiate."