Russia to keep all restrictions in effect as long as Turkish duties on grain stay

Moscow urges West to focus on fight against Jabhat al-Nusra in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 10:39
Russia hopes US will realize Iran nuclear deal is viableRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 8:51
Shots heard in heart of France three days before presidential voteWorld April 21, 8:47
German prosecutors confirm man from Russia detained over football bus bomb attackWorld April 21, 8:23
Lavrov slams allegations of Damascus using chemical weapons as ploy for ‘regime change’Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 8:18
Over 30,000 militants from 100 states joined terrorists in Middle East — UNWorld April 21, 6:05
UN Security Council passes statement on North Korea with Russian amendmentsWorld April 21, 5:58
Russian deputy prime minister questions testing method for doping substance turinabolSport April 21, 5:57
Russia reservs right for any measures to shed light on Khan Sheykhun incidentWorld April 21, 2:26
KRASNOYARSK, April 21. /TASS/. No lifting of restrictions by Russia will follow as long as Turkish duties on Russian grain stay in effect, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told the media on the sidelines of the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum on Friday.
"The lifting of duties from grain is a fundamental issue to us. We will take no action as long as the duties stay. There is no chance at all we may lift something before the duties on grain go," he said. "If the grain issue is settled, there is a certain set of measures we might be prepared to negotiate."