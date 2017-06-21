Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia will not lift embargo on tomatoes supplies from Turkey in coming years — ministry

Business & Economy
June 21, 16:56 UTC+3

Russia has lifted almost all restrictions on deliveries of agricultural products from Turkey to date

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Putin's decree on measures against Turkey does not concern 'infamous tomatoes' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia will not cancel the embargo on tomatoes import from Turkey in coming years, Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachev told TASS on Wednesday.

"We may authorize [import of tomatoes from Turkey] at some time but definitely not in years ahead," the minister said.

Russia has lifted almost all restrictions on deliveries of agricultural products from Turkey to date. Tomatoes remain under prohibition. Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor also keeps restrictions on import of tomatoes, bell pepper, grenadines, aubergines, lettuce, iceberg salad, marrows and pumpkins.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
NATO says it had no information on who was aboard Russian jet buzzed by F-16
2
Expert says new Saudi crown prince ready for compromise on Syria and Yemen
3
Gazprom taking measures to prevent gas quality problem from affecting European consumers
4
Defense chief notes Russia’s western borders heating up as NATO activity surges
5
Portugal wins over Russia 1-0 at 2017 Confederations Cup match in Moscow
6
MP slams US attempt to buzz Shoigu’s plane over Baltic Sea as ‘military rudeness’
7
Putin calls Brazil important partner in Latin America
TOP STORIES
Реклама