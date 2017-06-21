Russia will not lift embargo on tomatoes supplies from Turkey in coming years — ministry

Putin warns loss of patriotism may be first step to global catastropheRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 21, 21:19
MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia will not cancel the embargo on tomatoes import from Turkey in coming years, Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachev told TASS on Wednesday.
"We may authorize [import of tomatoes from Turkey] at some time but definitely not in years ahead," the minister said.
Russia has lifted almost all restrictions on deliveries of agricultural products from Turkey to date. Tomatoes remain under prohibition. Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor also keeps restrictions on import of tomatoes, bell pepper, grenadines, aubergines, lettuce, iceberg salad, marrows and pumpkins.