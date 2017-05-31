Russia imports first lot of tomatoes from Syria

Kremlin says US Democratic Party’s stance not source of Russia-US tensionRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 14:37
Kremlin has no time to be glued to ‘House of Cards’Society & Culture May 31, 14:33
IS group claims responsibility for terror attack in downtown KabulWorld May 31, 14:13
Diplomat dismisses Poland’s accusations against Russian probe into 2010 plane crashRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 14:06
Vucic vows to maintain friendly relations with RussiaWorld May 31, 13:53
Mayor stresses most residents support Moscow’s renovation programSociety & Culture May 31, 13:30
Russian Anti-Doping Agency to get supervisory board’s acting head before new electionSport May 31, 13:10
Moscow doubts history manipulation will help facilitate Ukrainian reformsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 13:08
Press review: Moscow doubts Trump's Arab NATO plan and Moldova deters Russian peacekeepersPress Review May 31, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MAIKOP, May 31. /TASS/. Adygea-based Adyg-Yurak company imported the first lot of tomatoes from Syria via Novorossiysk port on the Black Sea and plans to deliver over 6,000 tonnes of vegetable and fruit to Russia by the end of this year, chief executive of the company Aslan Panesh told TASS on Wednesday. Products will be supplied to Russian retailer Magnit, the businessman said.
"Plans on supply of products from Syria we tried to implement over the last two years are eventually brought into life. The first 50 tonne lot of tomatoes was delivered by water transport to Novorossiysk and has already appeared on shelves of Magnit chain stores. Russia’s import of vegetables and fruit from Latakia and Tartus will be up to 6,000 tonnes," Panesh said.
The company will import potatoes, onions, tomatoes, sweet cherry, cauliflower, aubergines, plums and peaches from Syria’s Tartus and Latakia provinces not affected by war, the businessman said. Vegetables and fruits will be sold only via Magnit retail chain so far, Panesh said.
"We plan to achieve import of 80-90 thousands of vegetable and fruits per year from Syria in spring 2018. To this end we invest $5-10 mln into organization of deliveries. Vegetable and fruit packaging aspects are also discussed now; the company intends to set up internal packaging shops for each kind of products," he added.