Russia to step up import substitution activities, senior diplomat says

Business & Economy
August 07, 14:24 UTC+3

Russia will also step up activities aimed at reducing its dependence on the US payment systems and the dollar, according to the deputy foreign minister

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Moscow will step up activities aimed at promoting import substitution and reducing the country’s dependence on the US dollar, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn (or International Life) magazine, published on Monday.

When commenting on the economic consequences of the US sanctions on Russia, he said that "economic matters have good and bad aspects, so we will step up activities aimed at ensuring import substitution and reducing our dependence on the US payment systems and the dollar," he added.

Persons
Sergey Ryabkov
Topics
Import substitution
