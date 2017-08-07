Russia to step up import substitution activities, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Moscow will step up activities aimed at promoting import substitution and reducing the country’s dependence on the US dollar, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn (or International Life) magazine, published on Monday.

When commenting on the economic consequences of the US sanctions on Russia, he said that "economic matters have good and bad aspects, so we will step up activities aimed at ensuring import substitution and reducing our dependence on the US payment systems and the dollar," he added.