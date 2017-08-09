Back to Main page
Russian imports from non-CIS countries up by 27% in January-July

Business & Economy
August 09, 13:35 UTC+3

The imports have grown to $107.55 billion, according to the Federal Customs Service

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia increased imports of goods from non-CIS countries in January-July 2017 by 27.4%, compared to the same period of 2016, to $107.55 billion, according to the Federal Customs Service (FTS).

According to preliminary data of the Customs statistics, imports of products of engineering industry decreased by 0.2% month-on-month in July and amounted to $9.42 bln, imports of chemical products - rose 0.1%, to $3.12 bln, imports of textiles and footwear - increased by 15.9%, to $1.21 bln, imports of food products and raw materials for their production fell by 3.8%, to $1.8 bln, the report says.

The total value of imports of goods from non-CIS countries in July amounted to almost $17.82 billion, which is 0.4% up month-on-month and up 29.3% year-on-year.

