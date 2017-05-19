Venezuela to import 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat per month

MEXICO CITY, May 19. /TASS/. Major supplies of Russian wheat to Venezuela will begin soon, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Venezuelan leader held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are ready, all phytosanitary and trade agreements have been already signed and very soon Russia will supply to Venezuela 60,000 tonnes of wheat per month on a stable basis starting from this year," Maduro said, according to the Venezuelan News Agency (AVN).

The Venezuelan president also said that soon five Russian enterprises on manufacturing trucks will be launched, the news agency reported.

During the phone conversation, Maduro informed Putin about the domestic political situation in Venezuela, which has been hit by a wave of anti-government protests, and the measures taken to resolve the crisis.

The sides also discuss vital issues of Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership and also the implementation of mutually beneficial projects.