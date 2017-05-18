Back to Main page
Maduro informs Putin about measures to resolve crisis in Venezuela

World
May 18, 18:20 UTC+3

Large-scale protests, caused by complex economic situation and confrontation between the parliament and the government, broke out in Venezuela in April

Share
1 pages in this article
A demonstrator holds a Venezuelan flag in Caracas, Venezuela

A demonstrator holds a Venezuelan flag in Caracas, Venezuela

© AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian leader Vladimir Putin has held telephone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who informed him about the situation in the country and measures being taken to resolve the domestic crisis, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

Read also

Maduro to oversee implementation of agreements on cooperation with Russia 'personally'

Large-scale protests, caused by a complex economic situation and the confrontation between the parliament and the government, have been going on in Venezuela since April. According to a non-governmental organization, more than 945 protests took place by May 9. The latest reports say that 46 people have died and around 1,000 have been injured during the protests. Human rights activists claim that over 2,300 protesters have been detained.

"The Russian president wished the Venezuelan government success in its efforts to normalize the situation in the country, emphasizing the need to solve issues in full accordance with the country’s laws," the statement reads.

Putin and Maduro also discussed pressing issues concerning Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership, as well as the implementation of mutually beneficial projects in various fields, the Kremlin press service added.

The telephone conversation was initiated by Venezuela.

