More than half of Ukraine's coal imports are Russian — fiscal service

KIEV, October 5. /TASS/. Ukraine in January-September increased the import of coal and anthracite by 90% in cash terms in contrast to the same period of last year to $1.89 billion, Ukraine’s state fiscal service has said.

Russia was number one provider ($1.04 billion, or 54.9% of the overall import). From the United States Ukraine imported $477.9 million worth of coal (25%), and from Canada, $116.2 million (6.1%). From other countries Ukraine imported $262.3 million worth of coal.

According to the fiscal service, in January-September Ukraine exported $40.8 million worth of coal and anthracite to Russia, $28 million to Slovakia, $2.5 million to Turkey and $3.9 million to other countries.