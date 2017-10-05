More than half of Ukraine's coal imports are Russian — fiscal service

Russan president and Saudi king meeting round-upWorld October 05, 15:12
Russia’s new mine-clearing hardware gets high praise in SyriaMilitary & Defense October 05, 14:35
Saudi Arabia seeks stronger relations with Russia — King SalmanWorld October 05, 14:07
Saudi King’s visit to give impetus to bilateral relations — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 13:45
Kremlin: Russian, US envoys will only "synchronize watches" at upcoming talks on UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 13:33
RT slams removal from premium YouTube package as move to oust it from US marketSociety & Culture October 05, 13:14
Press Review: Saudi King’s first visit to Russia and Washington's plans for DonbassPress Review October 05, 13:00
Kremlin sees huge potential for boosting ties between Russia, Saudi ArabiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 12:45
Investigators find US dollars, gold in safe of ex-Economy Minister UlyukayevBusiness & Economy October 05, 12:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, October 5. /TASS/. Ukraine in January-September increased the import of coal and anthracite by 90% in cash terms in contrast to the same period of last year to $1.89 billion, Ukraine’s state fiscal service has said.
Russia was number one provider ($1.04 billion, or 54.9% of the overall import). From the United States Ukraine imported $477.9 million worth of coal (25%), and from Canada, $116.2 million (6.1%). From other countries Ukraine imported $262.3 million worth of coal.
According to the fiscal service, in January-September Ukraine exported $40.8 million worth of coal and anthracite to Russia, $28 million to Slovakia, $2.5 million to Turkey and $3.9 million to other countries.