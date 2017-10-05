Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than half of Ukraine's coal imports are Russian — fiscal service

Business & Economy
October 05, 13:15 UTC+3 KIEV

Ukraine in January-September increased the import of coal and anthracite by 90% in cash terms

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russian Energy Ministry comments on impact of US coal supplies to Ukraine

KIEV, October 5. /TASS/. Ukraine in January-September increased the import of coal and anthracite by 90% in cash terms in contrast to the same period of last year to $1.89 billion, Ukraine’s state fiscal service has said.

Russia was number one provider ($1.04 billion, or 54.9% of the overall import). From the United States Ukraine imported $477.9 million worth of coal (25%), and from Canada, $116.2 million (6.1%). From other countries Ukraine imported $262.3 million worth of coal.

According to the fiscal service, in January-September Ukraine exported $40.8 million worth of coal and anthracite to Russia, $28 million to Slovakia, $2.5 million to Turkey and $3.9 million to other countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press Review: Saudi King’s first visit to Russia and Washington's plans for Donbass
2
Russia’s new mine-clearing hardware gets high praise in Syria
3
Kremlin: Russian, US envoys will only "synchronize watches" at upcoming talks on Ukraine
4
Jabhat al-Nusra leader sinks into coma after Russian aircraft strike — Defense Ministry
5
Moscow urges world response to reporter’s expulsion from Kiev
6
Saudi King’s visit to give impetus to bilateral relations — Putin
7
More than half of Ukraine's coal imports are Russian — fiscal service
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама