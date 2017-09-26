About 39,000 VIM-Avia carrier clients still staying abroad

Iran opens criminal case against Telegram Messenger’s founder and CEOWorld September 26, 21:38
LinkedIn fatally losing Russian audience — IT watchdogBusiness & Economy September 26, 21:26
Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's southMilitary & Defense September 26, 19:59
Greek airline Ellinair ready to repatriate VIM-Avia passengers at its own expenseBusiness & Economy September 26, 19:04
Toro Rosso confirms Pierre Gasly to stand in for Daniil Kvyat for Malaysian Grand PrixSport September 26, 18:41
Russian Foreign Ministry says there is no legal ban on Iran’s missile testsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 26, 18:38
Remote city in Russia's Arctic receives fiber optic link to InternetBusiness & Economy September 26, 18:29
US Senate Committee approves Huntsman as ambassador to RussiaWorld September 26, 18:17
Twitter pledges to move personal data of users to Russia by 2018Business & Economy September 26, 18:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Almost 39,000 tourists who were to fly back home on VIM-Avia planes are staying abroad, Head of the Federal Tourism Agency (Rosturism) Oleg Safonov told reporters.
"VIM-Avia has stopped its charter program, and now 38,915 people are staying abroad, mainly in Turkey. As many as 1,550 people are to be returned [home] under the domestic charter program, and 2,200 Chinese citizens flew to Russia (on VIM-Avia planes - TASS) and are to be returned to the People’s Republic of China, as of September 26," Safonov said.
He also said that the carrier sold as many as 196,633 tickets as of Monday, adding that most of the sold tickets cover the period until the end of October.
According to Oleg Safronov, within the next few days, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) and the Transport Ministry will decide on repatriation pattern. "Possibilities of Vim-Avia can be probably used, maybe these will be other carriers. The issue is being solved," he said, adding that their repatriation will not come at the expense of tour operators.
On Monday, VIM-Avia, Russia’s tenth largest carrier, announced plans to stop charter flights due to financial problems.