Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Greek airline Ellinair ready to repatriate VIM-Avia passengers at its own expense

Business & Economy
September 26, 19:04 UTC+3

On Monday, VIM-Avia, Russia’s tenth largest carrier, announced plans to suspend charter flights over its financial problems

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Greece’s Ellinair airline company has said it is ready to return at its own expense stranded passengers of Russian VIM-Avia that declared charter flights suspension due to the lack of floating assets, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a report.

"The Greek airline company Ellinair has said it is ready to transport VIM-Avia charter flight passengers at its own expense," the agency said.

Read also

More than 2,000 VIM-Avia passengers stuck in foreign airports

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said Greek companies can join efforts to repatriate stranded customers of VIM-Avia. According to him, Greek companies are interested in bringing home Russian tourists who arrived in Greece for holidays on VIM-Avia planes. He said the Transport Ministry "will meet them half-way" in this.

On Monday, VIM-Avia, Russia’s tenth largest carrier, announced plans to suspend charter flights over its financial problems. Other Russian airlines may help perform the company’s flights to socially important destinations in the Far East.

The airline company obliged to transport more than 200,000 passengers before the end of this year.

The Federal Air Transport Agency initiated an unscheduled inspection of VIM-Avia. According to the agency, substantial delays in the flights were linked to the company’s debts to fueling companies. Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov stated the ministry controlled the situation with VIM-Avia flight delays.

This is a second wave of major delays the carrier is facing. In May 2017, the carrier started mass flight delays at various airports. The company explained it by late arrivals of the aircraft. In order to stabilize the situation, the airline partially reduced its charter program for the summer period, cancelling 13 routes. Other carriers also helped to cope with the delays.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria with cruise missiles
2
Putin relieves Russian Aerospace commander-in-chief of his duties
3
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
4
Russian military gets first batch of cutting-edge electronic warfare operation systems
5
Russia may create 'drone swarms' capable of making decisions in 5 years
6
Remote city in Russia's Arctic receives fiber optic link to Internet
7
Toro Rosso confirms Pierre Gasly to stand in for Daniil Kvyat for Malaysian Grand Prix
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама