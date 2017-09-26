Kremlin urges Facebook to honor Russian laws

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Facebook social network needs to observe Russian laws, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, stressing that it is incorrect to discuss whether its work is good or harmful.

"There is the law that [Facebook] needs to observe," Peskov told reporters. "It would be incorrect to give any assessments on the work of this big, but one particular company," he added.

The Russian presidential spokesman noted that Facebook is a commercial company that earns money and needs to honor personal data law.

Earlier on Tuesday, Head of Russia’s telecom and IT watchdog Roskomnadzor Alexander Zharov said Facebook would halt its work in Russia already in 2018 if it failed to observe the country’s personal data law.

The law entered into force in Russia on September 1, 2015. Under it, both domestic and foreign companies need to store personal data of Russians in Russia.

"Law is mandatory for everyone and that’s why there is no doubt that in any case we will either ensure that the law is implemented or the company will stop operations in Russia, what was unfortunately the case with LinkedIn. There are no exceptions here," he stressed.

Roskomnadzor’s chief said he has not received any official letters. "By the end of 2017 we are not planning any checks on Facebook, but we will think about this in 2018," he said. "We understand that this is not a unique service and there are other social networks."

"That’s why we will seek to ensure that Facebook observes the 242nd law."