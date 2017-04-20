Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Facebook works on technology to control computer with power of thought

Science & Space
April 20, 8:13 UTC+3 NEW YORK
Facebook experts say the technology could be useful in particular as an aide for people with communication disorders
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. Facebook is developing a technology that will enable people to type on a computer just with the power of thought without using any peripherals, Regina Dugan, head of Building 8 research company said on Wednesday.

"What if you could type directly from your brain? It's closer than you think," she said speaking at the company's annual developer conference in San Jose, California.

Read also
Physicists discover way to speed up computers using T-rays

Dugan said the system would be capable of "typing" 100 words per minute by decoding users' neural activity, which is five times faster than we're able to type on smartphones.

Facebook experts say the technology could be useful in particular as an aide for people with communication disorders.

They are considering the possibility of using special sensors to monitor the activity of speech centers in the brain of a person who is silent and transmit information to the computer. At the same time, Dugan said that the company does not try to develop systems that "deciphered random thoughts of people."

The presentation at the conference included screening of a footage, showing a paralyzed woman printing with the power of thought. According to Dugan, currently this system allows you to type eight words per minute.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
4
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
5
UN Security Council fails to condemn North Korea’s missile test
6
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
7
Russia to start developing new generation carrier rocket
TOP STORIES
Реклама