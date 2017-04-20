Facebook works on technology to control computer with power of thought

Facebook works on technology to control computer with power of thoughtScience & Space April 20, 8:13
NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. Facebook is developing a technology that will enable people to type on a computer just with the power of thought without using any peripherals, Regina Dugan, head of Building 8 research company said on Wednesday.
"What if you could type directly from your brain? It's closer than you think," she said speaking at the company's annual developer conference in San Jose, California.
Dugan said the system would be capable of "typing" 100 words per minute by decoding users' neural activity, which is five times faster than we're able to type on smartphones.
Facebook experts say the technology could be useful in particular as an aide for people with communication disorders.
They are considering the possibility of using special sensors to monitor the activity of speech centers in the brain of a person who is silent and transmit information to the computer. At the same time, Dugan said that the company does not try to develop systems that "deciphered random thoughts of people."
The presentation at the conference included screening of a footage, showing a paralyzed woman printing with the power of thought. According to Dugan, currently this system allows you to type eight words per minute.