Russian Foreign Ministry welcomes Facebook’s initiative to tackle fake accounts

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry is pleased to see that Facebook has begun to take on the issue of fake accounts, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.



"We are glad to see that Facebook is beginning to tackle the fake accounts issue at last. This should have been done long ago," she said.



"We were trying in vain to draw Facebook’s attention to the fake accounts of official institutions, which often claimed to be the one and only official page, for instance, the official page of the Russian embassy in some country," the Russian diplomat pointed out.



"We did everything possible by issuing comments on behalf of the Foreign Ministry, informed social network users about fake pages, made statements at briefings, still, there had been no response," Zakharova pointed out. "And now, a breakthrough came all of a sudden," she added.



The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman also suggested that direct contact be established between Facebook and Russian government agencies responsible for tackling the issue of fake pages of embassies and other institutions active in foreign countries. "Provide us with information and we, in turn, will keep you informed at every moment. Why do we have to take steps through mediators, when there is a perfect opportunity to start a constructive dialogue," Zakharova concluded.

