Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

PM Medvedev wants Russia to achieve GDP growth higher than that of global economy

Business & Economy
September 08, 18:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

One of the mechanisms to achieve this goal is the maintenance of favorable macroeconomic conditions, according to Medvedev

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

© Alexandr Astafiev/Russian government's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev set the task for Russia to achieve GDP growth rate which is high that the growth rate of global economy.

"The task is to reach the growth rate which is not only comparable with the world average, but also exceeds the global growth rates, and we have mechanisms to achieve this goal," he said, speaking at a plenary session of the II Moscow Financial Forum.

According to him, one of such mechanisms is the maintenance of favorable macroeconomic conditions, first of all, the record-low inflation for Russia, as well as a moderate and gradual decrease of the budget deficit.

Read also

Putin wants to see Russian economy 'modern and flexible'

Russia’s economy revival spurs Europe’s interest to new investment projects — minister

Russian economy reacts to oil price fall better than others — economy minister

Russian PM notes positive trends in national economy

Ruble exchange rate will remain stable in coming months, economy minister says

The head of government noted that the draft budget for the upcoming three-year plan is almost ready. He promised that its balance will improve, as well as resistance to risks, and spending of reserves will decrease. In addition, the government is trying to reduce dependence on fluctuations in world oil prices. For this purpose, a new budget rule was set.

The prime minister also thanked the Finance Ministry employees for their work on the draft budget.

"This is always a very difficult job in any country and in any situation," Medvedev said.

The fiscal or "budget" rule is the mechanism of formation of Russia’s budget. It determines the maximum level of spending on the basis of oil prices. The aim of the rule is to make the budget less dependent on market revenues. The essence of the rule is that additional revenues that are raised from sale of oil and gas should be transferred to the Reserve Fund. Such additional revenues emerge in case when the actual price of oil exceeds the price in the forecast.

After a sharp decline in oil prices the fiscal rule did not work and the government decided to suspend its application. But in November 2016, Medvedev said he finds it reasonable and necessary to form the new budget rule.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: US to freeze North Koreans for nukes and Russian Far East seeks investors
2
Terrorists in Syria must be obliterated, none should be allowed to escape — Lavrov
3
Diplomat slams Finland’s decision to bar Russia’s barque from docking at Mariehamn
4
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
5
Russian Defense Ministry prepares modernized T-80BVM tank for trials — official
6
CIS air defense system ready to protect Commonwealth borders — Russian Defense Ministry
7
Russian military instructors train over 1,000 Syrian troops near Damascus
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама