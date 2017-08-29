Ruble exchange rate will remain stable in coming months, economy minister says

PARIS, August 29. /TASS/. Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin expects that the ruble exchange rate will remain stable in the coming months, he told reporters.

"The factors that influenced the ruble in the first half of the year are no longer of such importance and we expect the ruble to be stable enough and to remain near the current values that we believe are justified. We expect a stable ruble in the coming months," he said.

Oreshkin noted that in April the ministry expected a weakening of the exchange rate under the influence of time factors.

"Since then, the ruble has weakened by 9%, which is really a big change, and that fully corresponds to what we expected by this time," he added.

The dollar exchange rate fell by 4.5% since the beginning of the year to 58.5 rubles. At the same time, the price of Brent crude oil fell by almost 10% since the beginning of the year to $51.15.